BBNaija's Mercy Eke says she doesn't believe there are faithful men out there

''Do you actually believe there is a faithful man? #AskMercyEke,'' a fan asked.

The reality TV star in her response said she doesn't believe there are faithful men out there.

"No I don't," she replied.

Eke may not find men faithful but she also has at some point revealed that she isn't exactly easy to date.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the actress while trying to clear the air about the rumours of her relationship life, said she is one of the prized possessions in the dating circle.

"I don't know what people take me for. Like I really don't know how people see me. Go and ask men that have dated me, I am the hardest to catch. Forget this smile smile we are smiling on the Internet," she said.

"Go and ask questions, it's not easy chilling with me, it's not easy getting my attention and it's not even easy dating me, lemme just be honest with you."

"And there is no guy that would want to date me that would hide me. Everybody would know. That's why you all know when I'm in a relationship and when I'm not because you can't hide me, I'm a golden fish."

The reality TV star used to be in a relationship with fellow BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema.