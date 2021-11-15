'I'm the hardest to catch, it's not easy dating me' - BBNaija's Mercy Eke

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has revealed why she is one of the prized possessions in the dating circle.
The reality TV star brags about her position in the dating pool.
The winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 14, 2021, while reacting to reports linking her with several men.
"I don't know what people take me for. Like I really don't know how people see me. Go and ask me that have dated me, I am the hardest to catch. Forget this smile smile we are smiling on the Internet," she said.
"Go and ask questions, it's not easy chilling with me, it's not easy getting my attention and it's not even easy dating me, lemme just be honest with you."
"And there is no guy that would want to date me that would hide me. Everybody would know. That's why you all know when I'm in a relationship and when I'm not because you can't hide me, I'm a golden fish."
Eke may be a golden fish in the dating pond, but she has had her fair share of failed relationships.
The reality TV star used to be in a relationship with reality TV star, Ike Onyeoma.
Eke and Ike became an item after their time during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.
By 2020, it became obvious that there were cracks in the highly publicised relationship.
By November of that year, Eke revealed that she was now married.
She also advised fans to stop asking her about her ex-boyfriend.
