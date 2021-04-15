'Stop asking me about Ike, that ship sank a long time ago' - BBNaija's Mercy warns fans

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija made this known during a question and answer session with her fans via her YouTube channel.

"First of all, a breakup happened. We are done like done done done. I see a lot of people say it is part of their stunt, listen, I don't stunt, you see that ship? It sank a long time ago," she said.

"I'm in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I'm good, I'm living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let's just keep it moving, we are done."

It would be recalled that in November 2020, the reality TV star had during a similar Q&A with fans revealed that she was married.

She also revealed that her relationship with Ike was over.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the couple spent time together during Mercy's 27th birthday in 2020.

The couple partied with close friends and at some point, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.