Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty has welcomed a second child with a new partner.

The reality TV star shared the big news via her Instagram page on Christmas day, Dec 25, 2020.

"Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you❤️. You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again. You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son💋," she wrote.

"I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson❤️. Merry Christmas from my son and i🙏. Love Mom💋."

"Alisha’s little brother❤️. who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister😂. This life😔. #motherOf2😏 #Girl&Boy🤪 #SeptemberBoy✌️"

Congratulations to Gifty on the arrival of her baby boy.

The reality TV star already has a 3-year-old daughter with music star, Mr 2Kay.