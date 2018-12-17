Surprise! Surprise!! Former BBnaija housemate, Gifty has a daughter and she just turned one.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 17, 2018, where she celebrated her daughter. According to her, since the arrival of her daughter, she has become a more loving person and striving to become a better person is now her zeal.

"Because of you, I am a Mom. Something that I’ve always wanted to be and I AM. Because of you, I know the deepest meaning of love. Because of you, I strive to be the best I can be. Because of you, I feel complete. You, my daughter, have changed my life in the absolute best way possible. I read somewhere that having a child is like letting your heart walk around outside of your body. That couldn’t be more true. My sweet darling Alisha, words can’t express how much I adore you. My world and heart are so full because of the joy you bring to us. You are more than anything I could have ever wanted in daughter. You are the sweetest soul with the biggest personality wrapped in one.

"We have enjoyed every minute of every day watching you grow and learn and explore the world around you. When you are old enough to read and old enough to understand, remember that I will always be your biggest fan and that the day you were born my whole world changed- that will always be my favorite day. You are such a special girl, I am super proud to call you MINE. We have so many hopes and dreams for you in this life. I know that God has a purpose for you and He is going to use you to do amazing things. I hope that no matter what you do and where you go, you know you’re never alone. I hope you have the confidence to be who you want to be. I hope that you are brave when faced with challenges. I hope that you have the courage to go after your dreams and determination and not to give up.

"I hope that you have compassion for others and a giving heart. No matter what, I will always be here for you. We will always be here to hold your hands when you need support. Lend an ear when you want to talk. Pick you up when you fall and most of all guide you the best we can through this life. On your first birthday and every birthday, We promise to make all of your dreams a reality and to make every wish of yours come true. My darling love, this is only the beginning and our best years are ahead of us… keep shining, keep smiling and ALWAYS remember that you are MY MAGIC. WE are super proud of you my baby❤️. Happy Birthday, Daughter, Love you, Mom & Dad! #17DEC2018 #ALISHA❤️ #MY LIFE❤️#MY AIR❤️," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Gifty's daughter, Alisha as she turns one from all of us at the entertainment desk of PULSE.