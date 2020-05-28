Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bam Bam, and her hubby, Teddy A have both come out to deny claims of domestic violence in marriage for the umpteenth time.

Eyebrows were raised earlier on Thursday, May 28, 2020, when a photo of Bam Bam surfaced online.

According to some people who viewed the photo, the reality TV star had a black eye which they claimed was a result of domestic violence in her marriage.

A few minutes after the photo went up on social media, the reality TV star became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Teddy A played an abusive lover in ‘The Gift’, which features him opposite his love interest, wife and ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2018, BamBam

The reality TV and her husband, Teddy A had to go on Instagram live where they both debunked the rumours.

They made fun of the people who made speculations about the troubles in their marriage.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together in March 2020.