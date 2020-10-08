Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Bally says 60% of his colleagues have fallen into depression after the show.

The reality TV star made this known while answering questions about life after Big Brother Naija with Ndani TV.

"One thing I'm going to say is that it is not easy, that's number one. That's why I keep telling people before you say you want to go into Big Brother, the pressure in this thing is not for everybody," he said.

"I'm going to tell you that at of everybody that has gone into Big Brother, at least on an average, I might be wrong but maybe at least 60% have gone into depression. They might not be still in depression but they've gone through it one time like that when it was crazy. And that's the thing, there is so much pressure."

When asked to expatiate about the mental health situation reality TV stars go through after their time in BBNaija, Bally said it starts when the auditions for another season is announced.

According to him, all the temporary gifts and affection shown by fans begin to dwindle as the spotlight starts to shine on a new set of reality TV stars.