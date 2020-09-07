The most popular reality TV show in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija has had its fair share of ugly moments like disqualification of housemates.

These sometimes expected moments have been received with mixed reactions from die-hard fans and even critics of the reality TV show. The first recorded disqualification can be dated back to the second season of the show in 2017.

On our special piece today, we would love to share with you, all the five reality TV stars that left the reality TV show unceremoniously.

1. Khloe

Khloe's stay in the house was marred with controversies [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality show theme 'Double Wahala.' Just as the theme of the season, the reality TV stars came to the show with vibes many will never forget in a hurry.

Khloe was paired with K.Brule as a strategic partner during the third season of the reality TV show. Apparently, that pairing was probably a mistake from the beginning as the two kept on getting into trouble.

Khloe was disqualified alongside her strategic partner, K.Brule [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The reality TV star went on to receive several strikes, including “strong abusive curse words”. This affected K.Brule, who is her strategic partner. She was eventually disqualified from the reality TV show after her partner also broke the rules in the house.

2. Tacha

Tacha can be described as the most controversial reality TV star in Nigeria [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Unarguably the most popular reality TV star to have emerged from Big Brother Naija, Natasha Akide was the definition of controversy during her stay in the fourth season of the show. She was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite all the controversies, she won herself more fans outside than enemies outside the house.

Tacha was disqualified from the 'Pepper Dem' season after physically assaulting fellow housemate and eventual winner, Mercy Eke. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Tacha was one of the major contenders for the grand prize but apparently, her inability to manage her temper sent her packing just a few days before the end of the show. Tacha was disqualified from the 'Pepper Dem' season after physically assaulting fellow housemate and eventual winner, Mercy Eke.

3. Kemen

Kemen is a popular celebrity fitness and wellness expert [Instagram/KemenFitness]

The second season of the reality TV show was themed 'See Gobe' and it had a lot of spotlight on it for different reasons. First was the fact that it was coming 11 years after the first season. Secondly, it was the first time fake housemates (Ese and Jon Ogah) were introduced to the game.

Kemen was disqualified from the show after a video surfaced where he was seen sexually harassing TBoss, while she was asleep. [Instagram/KemenFitness]

All eyes were on the housemates including a young man Kemen, who many perceived as not only one the interesting housemates but the gym rat in the show. Well, his attraction for fellow housemate, TBoss got him into trouble.

The reality TV star was disqualified from the show after a video surfaced where he was seen sexually harassing TBoss, while she was asleep.

4. Erica

Erica started the game as one of the favourites to take home the grand prize [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

Not many expected that the fifth season of Big Brother Naija was going to hold in 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, the organisers found lemonade from lemon as they not only held the show but themed it the 'Lockdown' season.

Interestingly, the fifth season saw some of the cutest ladies and gentlemen the reality TV show has ever seen. Top on that list was brand influencer, Erica. The 26-year-old reality TV star started the game as one of the favourites until she practically ruined her chances of going home with the grand prize.

Erica was disqualified after receiving three strikes [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

Erica's woes started after she called out fellow housemate, Laycon over claims she tried to kiss him. Events heated up when she moved from mere invective to threats on Laycon's life outside the house amid pleas from housemates to sheath her sword. She was disqualified from the show after receiving three strikes.

5. K Brule

K.Brule is a singer and reality TV star [Instagram/K.Brule]

K.Brule was also another interesting housemate from the third season of the reality TV show. Just like all the other housemates from that season, he was paired alongside Khloe. The two went on to become the most controversial pair in the house.

K.Brule was disqualified alongside his strategic partner, Khloe [Instagram/K.Brule]

K.Brule got a second strike following Khloe's use of “strong abusive curse words”. Well, he eventually got himself disqualified after receiving a third strike for using “strong threatening words and attempting to physically harm a fellow housemate”.