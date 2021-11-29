RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media' - Basketmouth

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The comedian gives his two cent about the idea of calling people out on social media.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth [Instagram/Basketmouth]
Nigerian comedian Basketmouth [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has given reasons why it is disrespectful and lame to call people out on social media.

Recommended articles

According to the comedian in a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, November 28, 2021, it is totally unnecessary to call anyone out on social media especially if you have phone numbers.

"There are two ways to call people. 1. A phone call and 2. Social media call out. The latter is lame and disrespectful. Especially when you have their phone number," he wrote.

The comedian gives his two cent about the idea of calling out people on social media.
The comedian gives his two cent about the idea of calling out people on social media. Pulse Nigeria

The comedian's post may not sound strange to many as social media calling out has been reinvented as the new means of settling scores.

Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian, actor and rapper.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media' - Basketmouth

'It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media' - Basketmouth

AMAA 2021: Interesting highlights from the award ceremony

AMAA 2021: Interesting highlights from the award ceremony

Highlights from Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena: featuring Buju, Tems, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and more

Highlights from Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena: featuring Buju, Tems, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and more

Somalian film 'The Gravedigger's Wife' sweeps AMAA 2021 wins [See full list of winners]

Somalian film 'The Gravedigger's Wife' sweeps AMAA 2021 wins [See full list of winners]

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery

American actress Lindsay Lohan is engaged

American actress Lindsay Lohan is engaged

Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me’

Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me’

The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

The first look of Euphoria season 2 is here

Meet Reehaa, the 17-year-old singer full of optimism in an uncertain world

Meet Reehaa, the 17-year-old singer full of optimism in an uncertain world

Trending

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Reality TV star Tacha and talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [InstagramTeebillz323]

No make-up photo of Hajia Bintu shocks netizens (PHOTO)

Hajia Bintu no makeup