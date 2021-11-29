'It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media' - Basketmouth

According to the comedian in a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, November 28, 2021, it is totally unnecessary to call anyone out on social media especially if you have phone numbers.

"There are two ways to call people. 1. A phone call and 2. Social media call out. The latter is lame and disrespectful. Especially when you have their phone number," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The comedian's post may not sound strange to many as social media calling out has been reinvented as the new means of settling scores.