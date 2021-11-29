Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has given reasons why it is disrespectful and lame to call people out on social media.
'It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media' - Basketmouth
The comedian gives his two cent about the idea of calling people out on social media.
According to the comedian in a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, November 28, 2021, it is totally unnecessary to call anyone out on social media especially if you have phone numbers.
"There are two ways to call people. 1. A phone call and 2. Social media call out. The latter is lame and disrespectful. Especially when you have their phone number," he wrote.
The comedian's post may not sound strange to many as social media calling out has been reinvented as the new means of settling scores.
Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian, actor and rapper.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng