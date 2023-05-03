The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr dreams of collaborating with Rihanna

Babatunde Lawal

Ayra Starr, like many others, has always looked up to Badgirl Riri.

The singer shared this information her latest appearance on Elle’s Game of Song Association.

She made it known that she has always looked up to Rihanna because she grew up listening to her and regarded her as a queen. She praised Rihanna's music for boosting her self-assurance and gushed about how much she loved the artist in general.

Ayra said, "My dream collab is Rihanna. That’s like my number one dream collab because I grew up listening to Rihanna. She’s my queen. I love her, I love her music. She makes me feel confident when I listen to her. I just love Rihanna. Everything Rihanna, I love it."

Recently, the singer has been directed to take immediate bed rest due to health issues.

The Mavin Signee was scheduled to perform at the Industry Night Show in Houston but had to cancel due to a health condition.

Ayra Starr expressed her regrets at not being able to perform at the show and apologised to her fans in a statement posted on her Instagram story.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

ADVERTISEMENT

