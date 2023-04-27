Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

In a recent interview with Joey Akan, the hit singer confessed that she was initially unsure about the track and didn't think it would be successful. She stated that she was hesitant to release it, but her team convinced her to give it a chance. It wasn't until the song was released and started gaining popularity that she realised its potential and began to become confident in it.

The singer recounted sharing the song with Rema and Crayon in order to get honest responses. She actually maintained that Rema, who has the reputation of being brutally honest on the team, was the first to comment that the song was a hit. When she played the song for Crayon, he didn't say anything; he just danced through it, showing it was a jam.

Rush was released in September 2022 and quickly became one of Ayra's biggest hits with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics. The song has been streamed millions of times on various music platforms, and its success has helped to solidify Ayra's place as one of Nigeria's most promising new artists.

The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The singer will be the first female act in the Nigerian music scene to have her solo song reach this height.