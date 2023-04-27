The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Babatunde Lawal

Despite her reservations, the song has become one of her biggest hits and helped to solidify her place as one of Nigeria's most promising new artists.

The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.
The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

In a recent interview with Joey Akan, the hit singer confessed that she was initially unsure about the track and didn't think it would be successful. She stated that she was hesitant to release it, but her team convinced her to give it a chance. It wasn't until the song was released and started gaining popularity that she realised its potential and began to become confident in it.

The singer recounted sharing the song with Rema and Crayon in order to get honest responses. She actually maintained that Rema, who has the reputation of being brutally honest on the team, was the first to comment that the song was a hit. When she played the song for Crayon, he didn't say anything; he just danced through it, showing it was a jam.

Rush was released in September 2022 and quickly became one of Ayra's biggest hits with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics. The song has been streamed millions of times on various music platforms, and its success has helped to solidify Ayra's place as one of Nigeria's most promising new artists.

Ayra Starr - Rush
Ayra Starr - Rush Pulse Nigeria

The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The singer will be the first female act in the Nigerian music scene to have her solo song reach this height.

Despite her initial reservations, her willingness to take a chance on Rush paid off, and the song has become a fan favourite. As Ayra continues to grow and evolve as an artist, her fans can't wait to see what she will come up with next.

Babatunde Lawal

