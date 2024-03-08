Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

The Sability star told MTV UK in an interview that everything would be free for women during her administration.

"No woman has to pay for anything. Everything free. All the bags, all the jewellery, food. Women and children don't have to pay for anything," she said.

To achieve her dream, the music star would have her work cut out for her as Nigerians have never elected a woman to the highest political office in the country.

The celestial being is apparently not a great fan of Scorpios whom she designated the most toxic star sign. "Run away," she warned lightheartedly in the MTV UK interview.

Starr has had a busy year, especially since she dropped her first 2024 single, Commas, in February. Days after she released the song, she made a scene-stealing appearance as a nominee at the Grammy Awards.

Her single, Rush, was nominated for the Best African Music Performance award, but she lost to South African star, Tyla, who won for her global smash hit, Water. Other Nigerian stars nominated for the award include Asake and Olamide for Amapiano, Burna Boy for City Boys, and Davido for UNAVAILABLE.