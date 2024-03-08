ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Samson Toromade

The Rush star says women and children won't have to pay for anything.

Ayra Starr doesn't plan to allow women pay for anything if she's president [Twitter/@ayrastarr]
Ayra Starr doesn't plan to allow women pay for anything if she's president [Twitter/@ayrastarr]

Recommended articles

The Sability star told MTV UK in an interview that everything would be free for women during her administration.

"No woman has to pay for anything. Everything free. All the bags, all the jewellery, food. Women and children don't have to pay for anything," she said.

To achieve her dream, the music star would have her work cut out for her as Nigerians have never elected a woman to the highest political office in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celestial being is apparently not a great fan of Scorpios whom she designated the most toxic star sign. "Run away," she warned lightheartedly in the MTV UK interview.

Starr has had a busy year, especially since she dropped her first 2024 single, Commas, in February. Days after she released the song, she made a scene-stealing appearance as a nominee at the Grammy Awards.

Her single, Rush, was nominated for the Best African Music Performance award, but she lost to South African star, Tyla, who won for her global smash hit, Water. Other Nigerian stars nominated for the award include Asake and Olamide for Amapiano, Burna Boy for City Boys, and Davido for UNAVAILABLE.

The music video for Hype, Starr's collaboration with French pop singer, Aya Nakamura, also dropped on March 7. The 21-year-old, signed to Mavin Records, announced this week she would be a special guest on American star, Chris Brown's 11:11 music tour from June to August.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Trench Fest takes Zlatan, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Pocolee, Ice Prince, others to Ibadan

Trench Fest takes Zlatan, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Pocolee, Ice Prince, others to Ibadan

'Lion of Africa' Pete Edochie celebrates 77th birthday

'Lion of Africa' Pete Edochie celebrates 77th birthday

'Sounds of Nollywood' documentary series set to launch in March

'Sounds of Nollywood' documentary series set to launch in March

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colourful moments

Some colourful pictures from Moses Bliss and Marie's traditional marriage

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu passes away months after losing his leg

Beverly Naya wants to see more emotional men [Instagram/@thebeverlynaya]

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Omah-lay

Omah Lay’s 'girl' says she took her BF to the Omah Lay's show to make him happy