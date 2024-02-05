Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys
All the details on Ayra Starr’s stunning look at the 2024 Grammys.
In her pre-Grammy interviews, she mentioned how hopeful and excited she was to attend the award and hopefully win a Grammy. Although she didn't win a Grammy, she ruled on the Grammy’s red carpet, and she was certainly one of the best stressed.
One of Ayra Starr's, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe in 2002, favourite outfits are micro mini skirts and crop tops, and we saw her wearing a version of this look at the award show.
The cameramen were excited to take pictures of her and she posed stylishly for them. A US-based stylist Janice Munenge styled her in a custom-made crystal bralette from Jeblanc and a mini skirt with attachments to give it some fluidity. The outfit looks so much like an Indian traditional attire called a sari.
Ayra's glam team also did an amazing face beat with dramatic eye shadow and soft, nude lipstick, which is her trademark makeup look. Her look was completed with a perfectly laid bone-straight wig.
Undoubtedly, Ayra Starr's young, girly, and sultry style was one of the best looks on the 2024 Grammy red carpet, and she remained true to her personal style while looking gorgeous.
