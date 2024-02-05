ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Temi Iwalaiye

All the details on Ayra Starr’s stunning look at the 2024 Grammys.

Ayra Starr's look to the Grammy's
Ayra Starr's look to the Grammy's

In her pre-Grammy interviews, she mentioned how hopeful and excited she was to attend the award and hopefully win a Grammy. Although she didn't win a Grammy, she ruled on the Grammy’s red carpet, and she was certainly one of the best stressed.

Ayra Starr at the Grammys [gettyimages]
Ayra Starr at the Grammys [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

One of Ayra Starr's, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe in 2002, favourite outfits are micro mini skirts and crop tops, and we saw her wearing a version of this look at the award show.

Ayra excitedly takes a picture at the Grammys[gettyimages]
Ayra excitedly takes a picture at the Grammys[gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The cameramen were excited to take pictures of her and she posed stylishly for them. A US-based stylist Janice Munenge styled her in a custom-made crystal bralette from Jeblanc and a mini skirt with attachments to give it some fluidity. The outfit looks so much like an Indian traditional attire called a sari.

Ayra Starr's look to the Grammy Awards [Instagram/AyraStarr]
Ayra Starr's look to the Grammy Awards [Instagram/AyraStarr] Pulse Nigeria

Ayra's glam team also did an amazing face beat with dramatic eye shadow and soft, nude lipstick, which is her trademark makeup look. Her look was completed with a perfectly laid bone-straight wig.

Undoubtedly, Ayra Starr's young, girly, and sultry style was one of the best looks on the 2024 Grammy red carpet, and she remained true to her personal style while looking gorgeous.

