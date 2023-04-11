The sports category has moved to a new website.

'AY is not my friend' - Basketmouth clarifies relationship with colleague

Babatunde Lawal

The two comedians have been at it with each other for a long time.

AY, Basketmouth [Vanguard]

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has recently made headlines after stating that he is not friends with fellow comedian AY.

Basketmouth made the statement on 'The Honest Bunch Podcast' with OAP Nedu, where he was asked about his relationship with AY.

He responded by saying, "Just to set the record straight, number one, AY is not my friend. We have never been friends. I've never visited his house. I've never personally invited him to my house. I never ever called him, but one day I said, 'O boy, where you dey make we hang out?"

Also on the podcast, the comedian claimed that many of the stories AY tells the world are 90% false.

The two comedians have been at it with each other for a long time. In 2021, during a Black Box interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Basketmouth noted that he fell out with AY because he messed with loyalty.

This year, in 2023, AY revealed during an interview with Chude Jideonwo that an unpaid sum of ₦30,000 led to the issue between them.

AY said, "In 2006, Basketmouth usually had multiple wedding gigs on Saturdays'. So what he used to do at that point in time was to attend one, and at a point, leave the venue to catch up in the other venue, and then he would need someone else to stand in for him. That was the opportunity one got, of which I'm very appreciative to date.

"Now, one of the gigs that I got his endorsement to go stand in on isUsually, what we get at that time is 30,000, and 30,000 at that time was everything to me. I got this job, and the people weren't too happy to see me because they were expecting Basketmouth to come, but the guy was later happy after my performance. There was an exchange of contacts. Then I left.

"Two weeks later, I haven't seen 30K. Because I didn't see the 30K and I was starving, I decided to ask for 30K, and he said this person hasn't remitted, this person hasn't paid, And then I was like, but this person said he was impressed and happy? Me, I don't care if you give Basketmouth 100k for the job, but my 30k is my 30k."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.






