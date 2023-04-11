'AY is not my friend' - Basketmouth clarifies relationship with colleague

Basketmouth made the statement on 'The Honest Bunch Podcast' with OAP Nedu, where he was asked about his relationship with AY.

He responded by saying, "Just to set the record straight, number one, AY is not my friend. We have never been friends. I've never visited his house. I've never personally invited him to my house. I never ever called him, but one day I said, 'O boy, where you dey make we hang out?"

Also on the podcast, the comedian claimed that many of the stories AY tells the world are 90% false.

The two comedians have been at it with each other for a long time. In 2021, during a Black Box interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Basketmouth noted that he fell out with AY because he messed with loyalty.

This year, in 2023, AY revealed during an interview with Chude Jideonwo that an unpaid sum of ₦30,000 led to the issue between them.

AY said, "In 2006, Basketmouth usually had multiple wedding gigs on Saturdays'. So what he used to do at that point in time was to attend one, and at a point, leave the venue to catch up in the other venue, and then he would need someone else to stand in for him. That was the opportunity one got, of which I'm very appreciative to date.

"Now, one of the gigs that I got his endorsement to go stand in on isUsually, what we get at that time is ₦30,000, and ₦30,000 at that time was everything to me. I got this job, and the people weren't too happy to see me because they were expecting Basketmouth to come, but the guy was later happy after my performance. There was an exchange of contacts. Then I left.