American rapper Busta Rhymes showers Wizkid with accolades after his New York show.

On Wednesday night, Wizkid, who had earlier announced that he sold out the 20,000-capacity venue, delivered a live rendition of some of his hit songs. Most of the songs were from his recently released studio album, 'More Love, Less Ego'

Rhymes was seen congratulating the Nigerian singer in a now-viral video. He said:

"This is one of the first times I’m experiencing a venue of this size filled up in my city. Your vibe is something different, never experienced this. Incredible job. "You've got all the legendary status there’s to achieve."

"It’s time for you and me to get into the kitchen and cook something," he added, hinting at a collaboration with the Essence crooner