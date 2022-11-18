American rapper Busta Rhymes has praised Nigerian ace artist Wizkid following his sold-out show in Madison Square Garden New York on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
American rapper Busta Rhymes showers Wizkid with accolades after his New York show.
The rapper hinted that a collaboration might be forthcoming between the two artists.
Recommended articles
On Wednesday night, Wizkid, who had earlier announced that he sold out the 20,000-capacity venue, delivered a live rendition of some of his hit songs. Most of the songs were from his recently released studio album, 'More Love, Less Ego'
Rhymes was seen congratulating the Nigerian singer in a now-viral video. He said:
"This is one of the first times I’m experiencing a venue of this size filled up in my city. Your vibe is something different, never experienced this. Incredible job. "You've got all the legendary status there’s to achieve."
"It’s time for you and me to get into the kitchen and cook something," he added, hinting at a collaboration with the Essence crooner
With this accomplishment, Wizkid joins a short line of performers who have sold out the renowned arena, including Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey. Additionally, he will follow Burna Boy in April as the second Nigerian performer to headline a concert at the location.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng