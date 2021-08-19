RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Model Amber Rose accuses boyfriend of cheating with at least 12 women

The supermodel says she won't be mentioning the names of the ladies involved.

American model Amber Rose has accused her boyfriend Alexander Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 women.

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, where she called out her boyfriend of nearly three years.

"I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway," she wrote.

"I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever,” she added.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are.”

Rose and Edwards started dating in 2018 and have a child together.

