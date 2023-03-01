ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Babatunde Lawal

Popular Ali Baba Akpobome, a comedian and actor from Nigeria, offers his perspective on why women tend to avoid politics.

ali-baba.-Pinterest-e1519399147875
ali-baba.-Pinterest-e1519399147875

On February 25, 2023, the presidential election took place. Nigerians came out in large numbers to cast their votes for the candidates they preferred.

Recommended articles

He bases his opinion on the contentious 2023 presidential election. He claimed that women detest being part of a broken system. Also, they do not relish making up stories solely to serve others.

In his words, “See why women run away from politics? Women don’t want to be part of a flawed system. Or lie to be in a position of service… and the few women who brave it are frustrated out.”

Alibaba
Alibaba Pulse Nigeria

Ali Baba is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, master of ceremonies, and actor.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer

Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer

Top 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Tiktok

Top 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Tiktok

10 young Nigerian stars taking over Tiktok

10 young Nigerian stars taking over Tiktok

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Don't marry if you have only love; wait until you can add money – Author advises men

Don't marry if you have only love; wait until you can add money – Author advises men

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Ebuka, BBNaija Season 7 host [Instagram/ebuka]

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

Adeniyi-Johnson-and-Seyi-Edun [PM News]

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Banky W's birthday message to Adesuwa will make you love love