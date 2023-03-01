On February 25, 2023, the presidential election took place. Nigerians came out in large numbers to cast their votes for the candidates they preferred.
Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics
Popular Ali Baba Akpobome, a comedian and actor from Nigeria, offers his perspective on why women tend to avoid politics.
He bases his opinion on the contentious 2023 presidential election. He claimed that women detest being part of a broken system. Also, they do not relish making up stories solely to serve others.
In his words, “See why women run away from politics? Women don’t want to be part of a flawed system. Or lie to be in a position of service… and the few women who brave it are frustrated out.”
Ali Baba is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, master of ceremonies, and actor.
