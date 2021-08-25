RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reportedly split 3 months to their wedding

Acholonu has deleted all of Ekubo's photos on her Instagram page.

Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

There are reports that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and his fiance Fancy Acholonu have called off their engagement.

Ekubo proposed to Acholonu in May 2021.

There are reports that she called off the engagement and deleted their jointed Instagram page, FalexxForever.

Actor Alexx Ekubo and fiance Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Actor Alexx Ekubo and fiance Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo] Pulse Nigeria

Acholonu has unfollowed the movie star on Instagram even though he still follows her.

However, Ekubo still has photos and videos from their proposal and engagement ceremony on his Instagram page.

While Acholonu has deleted every photo she has with the movie star on her Instagram page.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.

They were billed to walk down the aisle in November.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

