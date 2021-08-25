Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reportedly split 3 months to their wedding

There are reports that she called off the engagement and deleted their jointed Instagram page, FalexxForever.

Pulse Nigeria

Acholonu has unfollowed the movie star on Instagram even though he still follows her.

However, Ekubo still has photos and videos from their proposal and engagement ceremony on his Instagram page.

While Acholonu has deleted every photo she has with the movie star on her Instagram page.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.