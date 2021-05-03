Alexx Ekubo proposes to longtime girlfriend Fancy Acholonu
Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the United States of America.
The couple took to their Instagram pages on Monday, May 3, 2021, where they announced the big news.
"I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me… ❤️💍," Ekubo wrote.
Acholonu shared a photo of herself and the movie star in locked lips with the caption; "...& I said YES to the Love of my life @alexxekubo 💍❤️ #Falexx."
The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
Acholonu is a is a model and actress born in Los Angeles, to Nigerian parents.
She was raised in Nigeria and educated in the USA.
She runs several businesses including a jewelry company and 'The Fancy Kidz' a company dedicated to modelling and acting classes for kids.
