RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexx Ekubo proposes to longtime girlfriend Fancy Acholonu

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the United States of America.

Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu.

Recommended articles

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Monday, May 3, 2021, where they announced the big news.

"I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me… ❤️💍," Ekubo wrote.

Acholonu shared a photo of herself and the movie star in locked lips with the caption; "...& I said YES to the Love of my life @alexxekubo 💍❤️ #Falexx."

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Acholonu is a is a model and actress born in Los Angeles, to Nigerian parents.

She was raised in Nigeria and educated in the USA.

She runs several businesses including a jewelry company and 'The Fancy Kidz' a company dedicated to modelling and acting classes for kids.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha