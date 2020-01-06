Jennifer Lopez was among those who didn't go home last night with any awards at the Golden Globes and her bae, Alex Rodriguez has some cute words to console her with.

The American professional football star took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 6, 2020, where he penned down a very cute message to the music and movie star.

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.

"To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Jennifer Lopez lost the award for best-supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in Hustlers during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The movie star lost the Golden Globe for best-supporting actress in a motion picture to Laura Dern, who had also beat out nominees Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, and Margot Robbie for the coveted award.

On January 5, 2020, the 77th Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, United States. It was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

On December 9, 2019, nominees were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Netflix led the way with 34 nominations , but when winners were announced on the awards that celebrates film and television, there were a few surprises.