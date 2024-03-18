After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music
The singer said that he is focused on living a heathy lifestyle.
Recommended articles
In a new interview with Punch, the singer said that he has stopped smoking and drinking alcohol after years of struggle.
“I am very well and healthy now. I have been out of the hospital for four months now, but I am still taking my medication. I no longer smoke or take alcohol. I keep everything plain now," said Solidstar.
Recall in 2023, Nigerians were thrown into a state of worry after a viral video captured the singer on the streets. He says he's in a better place now and is working on new music for his fans.
"I am doing very fine, working to make the world dance again with the good vibe I always bring. I have a studio at my place, and I am ready for my fans. I have been working tirelessly to ensure I present quality music like I always do," he said.
Highlighting some lessons he learnt, he added, "I have learnt not to always be by myself because communication is very important. I was always by myself, so I became depressed, and I started seeing people around me as enemies. I have learnt to love and be positive.”
The singer expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support he received from loved ones during his time in the hospital.
He said, “I received support from friends, colleagues, fans and family. As a matter of fact, their support made my stay at the hospital comforting, and I appreciate all of them for their support. If not for their support, I would have had a terrible stay at the hospital. But, I was able to pay my bills and eat good meals because of them.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng