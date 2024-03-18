After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

In a new interview with Punch, the singer said that he has stopped smoking and drinking alcohol after years of struggle.

“I am very well and healthy now. I have been out of the hospital for four months now, but I am still taking my medication. I no longer smoke or take alcohol. I keep everything plain now," said Solidstar.

Recall in 2023, Nigerians were thrown into a state of worry after a viral video captured the singer on the streets. He says he's in a better place now and is working on new music for his fans.

"I am doing very fine, working to make the world dance again with the good vibe I always bring. I have a studio at my place, and I am ready for my fans. I have been working tirelessly to ensure I present quality music like I always do," he said.

Highlighting some lessons he learnt, he added, "I have learnt not to always be by myself because communication is very important. I was always by myself, so I became depressed, and I started seeing people around me as enemies. I have learnt to love and be positive.”

The singer expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support he received from loved ones during his time in the hospital.