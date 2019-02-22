No wonder we spotted popular Nigerian artist Ycee, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjoze, Moozlie and Tanzanian’s sweetheart Vanessa Mdee over the weekend at the NBA All-star weekend.
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
These stars were all hosted in Charlotte by UMGB and NBA Africa, a division of Universal Music Group in efforts to build the bridge between music and sport.
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
Check out what they got up to at the NBA All-star weekend!
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
African stars spotted at All-Star Weekend: Vanessa Mdee, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi
This is a featured post