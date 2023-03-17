ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Babatunde Lawal

The singer presented the house document to his mum at the birthday party.

In celebration of his mum's diamond jubilee, the singer organised a low-key birthday party, which was held in an undisclosed location on Thursday, March 16.

At the party, the singer pulled a masterstroke when he handed her documents for what would be her new home, leaving his mom, family members, and other people present at the celebration speechless.

As an attendee, comedian and actress Kie Kie shared a video of the singer presenting the house documents to his mother, and word of Adekunle Gold's extravagant birthday gift quickly spread online. She captioned the video, “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”

Other celebrities, like Falz and his wife Simi, were also present at the luxurious party. The singer also performed a live rendition of his new song with Zinoleesky, 'Party No Dey Stop.'

The singer just signed with Universal Music Group-owned Def Jam Records, the country's largest music label and home to megastars like Rihanna, Kanye West, and Jay Z.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

