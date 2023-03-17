Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

In celebration of his mum's diamond jubilee, the singer organised a low-key birthday party, which was held in an undisclosed location on Thursday, March 16.

At the party, the singer pulled a masterstroke when he handed her documents for what would be her new home, leaving his mom, family members, and other people present at the celebration speechless.

As an attendee, comedian and actress Kie Kie shared a video of the singer presenting the house documents to his mother, and word of Adekunle Gold's extravagant birthday gift quickly spread online. She captioned the video, “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”

Other celebrities, like Falz and his wife Simi, were also present at the luxurious party. The singer also performed a live rendition of his new song with Zinoleesky, 'Party No Dey Stop.'