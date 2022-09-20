RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adam Levine denies affair with Sumner Stroh, but admits he ‘crossed the line’

Odion Okonofua

Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and they have two daughters.

Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine [Instagram/AdamLevine]
Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine [Instagram/AdamLevine]

Stroh had alleged that she had affair with the music star.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the singer denied the affair.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he wrote.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."

The father of two - expecting a third child soon, said he takes full responsibility for all his actions.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,'' he concluded.

Stroh had revealed all the nitty gritty of her affair with the married man on social media.

She also released receipts of the illicit affair, insisting that she was manipulated by the singer.

The couple got married in 2014 and are expecting a third child together.

