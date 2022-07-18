RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ada Ameh: 7 things you need to know about the actress

Odion Okonofua
Ada Ameh
Ada Ameh

The news of her untimely death came as a rude shock to not just the entertainment industry but Nigerians in general.

She was one of the pioneers of modern Nollywood, with a career spanning over two decades.

Ameh was funny, fierce and a very good actress. Her acting skills and talent will certainly be missed in the industry.

We would love to share some facts about the late actress that you should know.

Childhood

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]
Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star hails from Benue state but was born on May 15, 1974, in Ajegunle, Lagos to a family of seven. She had three brothers and three sisters. She had her early childhood in the barracks. This was cut short after getting pregnant as a teenager.

Early pregnancy

The Nollywood actress gave birth to her daughter at the age of 14. According to Ameh during an interview with Chude Jideonwo in 2022, she got pregnant at 13 and welcomed the child that same year.

"I became a mother at 14, I got pregnant that same year. As a matter of fact, I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December of the same year, that means I got pregnant when I was 13 plus," she said.

She also recounted how her father sent her out of the house after she welcomed the child.

Career

Ameh can be described as one of Nollywood's finest actors. She first rose to prominence in the 1996 hit movie 'Domitila' where she starred alongside Ann Njemanze.

She went on to star in several movies. The movie star became a household name after AfricaMagic kicked off one of its best TV drama series 'The Johnsons.' She played 'Emu' the illiterate wife of a lab scientist, Lucky.

Controversies

Reality TV star Ka3na and movie veteran Ada Ameh [Instagram/OfficialKa3na] [Instagram/AdaAmeh]
Reality TV star Ka3na and movie veteran Ada Ameh [Instagram/OfficialKa3na] [Instagram/AdaAmeh] Pulse Nigeria

Just like several celebrities, Ameh had her fair share of controversial moments. In 2021, the movie star blasted Big Brother Naija's Ka3na for dismissing a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

"You went on Twitter and you wrote something that you would have loved someone to have a tattoo of you on their body and this young lady did. You came, did a video and you were all flirting with your hair and you were being sarcastic and that was very wicked of you," she said.

Ka3na later replied the actress and didn't have nice words to say about the movie star.

Daughter's death

Ada Ameh is Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades [Instagram/AdaAmeh]
Ada Ameh is Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades [Instagram/AdaAmeh] Pulse Nigeria

In 2020, in the heat of the coronavirus epidemic and the #EndSars protest in Nigeria, Ameh lost her only child. The movie star revealed that her daughter died following complications from surgery.

Struggle with depression

Ada Ameh
Ada Ameh Pulse Nigeria

Ameh may have never recovered from her daughter's death as she made it known on several occasions. During an interview with TVC, the actress revealed that her world came crumbling after her daughter died.

She went as far as sharing a post on Instagram, stating that she was going through some mental illness issues.

"Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn't do the job because I had mental issues," she said.

Death

Sadly, the Nollywood star passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the age of 48. According to several reports, the actress was said to have been a guest of an oil company's top shot and his family when she suddenly slumped during a gathering.

She was reportedly rushed to the NNPC hospital in Warri, Delta State, where she was confirmed dead.

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

