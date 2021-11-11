Actress Ruth Kadiri offers spiritual solutions to some medical conditions

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 11, 2021, where she penned her solutions to the problems.

"This post is for those who believe in spirituality, not for everyone. For those dealing with shortness of breath, dizziness, panic attack and you've done everything your doctor asked you to do and still no change, here is an option to consider," she wrote.

"Just know that your picture or incantation made on your behalf has been put in a bottle, either thrown into the river or kept somewhere. You are in a trapped cage with no air that's why your body is giving you a signal to seek deliverance. May we be free from the evil of the land. Pray."

Kadiri is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter, and film producer.

She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

She studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.

She has starred in over 50 movies.