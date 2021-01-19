Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has for the first time shared a video of her daughter.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, where she shared a video of her baby, Ofure.

The actress and her daughter recently cover an issue for Lamode magazine.

Idemudia recently announced the arrival of her baby.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Boxing day, Dec 26, where she shared the good news.

The actress and her husband welcomed their baby on Christmas day, Dec 25.

The coupled tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony back in September.