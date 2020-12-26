Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has welcomed a baby girl with her husband.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Boxing day, Dec 26, 2020, where she shared the good news.

"This year, I received the best gift ever.....The Gift of Motherhood 👶🏼 I am eternally grateful to God 🙏🏽 #GratefulHeart #YummyMummy," she wrote.

The actress and her husband welcomed their baby on Christmas day, Dec 25.

Congratulations to Idemudia and her hubby on the arrival of their baby.

The coupled tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony back in September.