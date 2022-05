According to the fashion designer, DSF as she is popularly called paid half of the amount agreed to make the outfit.

"Dsf!! Please pay me my money!!! You didn’t pay for fabrics nor for my service and you are out there posting me? What did I do wrong? For helping a celebrity that didn’t have much on her but wanted to go for AMVCA??," he wrote.

"Dsf you blocked me after reaching out to you for my balance, you paid 200k for a fabric of 470k which you saw with your eyes before I bought it. You reached out on Thursday for an event happening on Saturday, you paid on Friday, in a day, Dsf???"

"I pulled out a dress for you without paying a dime, after the event you didn’t pay me, In less than 24 hours, I made that dress, when I even got to the hotel your friends said I should apologize and send text for coming late when you were even the one that paid late, I still apologized as per work relationship."

Pulse Nigeria

In a swift response, the movie star slammed the stylist for the comments he made about her.

According to the actress, the stylist made a mess of the clothes, didn't bring the outfit to the event on time and had to stitch the outfit on her.