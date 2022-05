He alleged that after she left their home, he saw her at the at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport with their children.

"I got back home from a trip on Aug. 4, 2021, to find out that my wife had left our matrimonial home with the children to an undisclosed location," he told the court.

"I tried to contact her when I got to the house and found it empty. I sent her an email on that same day and she replied that she had gone to her father’s house in Enugu."

The actor denied the reports that he sent his wife and kids out of the house and failed to provide for their upkeep.

He also revealed how his estranged wife denied him sex and also poured water on him while he was asleep.

Ikeagwu said he stopped sending money to the children for upkeep and maintenance because his wife denied him being the father to his stepdaughter.

He added that this was after she accused him of attempting to sleep with the child and she failed to acknowledge the money he sent to her.

The judge adjourned the case until June 23 for a continuation of the hearing