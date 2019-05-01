Tonto Dikeh has yet again come out to drag her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle on social media and this time around, she revealed more than what a lot of people were expecting to hear.

Trust us when we say this new revelation by Tonto Dikeh will not only spark off a lot of conversation but will do a lot of harm on Churchill Olakunle's reputation and image. Some of the things she revealed in her new documentary aren't really new while for others, it will be the first time they will get to hear about how her marriage to Olakunle Churchill crashed.

So guys, here are five shocking things Tonto Dikeh said about Churchill Olakunle that you need to read.

1. The premature ejaculation issues

During her chat with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Tonto Dikeh revealed that her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle couldn't last long in bed. As humiliating as this may sound, the actress revealed that she was surprised he went around cheating when he couldn't satisfy a woman in bed.

"The beginning of the relationship, I never suspected him of cheating because he has a disease, a sexual disease, it is called premature ejaculation. He can't stay inside a woman for more than 40 seconds. My son was the longest sex, one minute," she said.

2. Churchill Olakunle being an internet fraudster

Tonto Dikeh has always called her ex-husband an internet fraudster but this time around in her Youtube channel, she went further to give a very detailed instance of the time she caught him red-handed carrying out what she feels was a ritual for his Internet fraud illicit business.

"After I came back from giving birth to my son, I had been suspecting that he was into Yahoo...before I even came back to Nigeria I had already begun to suspect but the only thing that made me confirm was the night that he wasn't supposed to home and I slept early because of my son. And I heard some noise in his room because he's in the penthouse and my room is under.

"So, I heard a noise upstairs, nobody was supposed to be in that room. I opened up this room, I saw a full-grown man wearing a red cloth in his waist with red candles everywhere around him with a laptop in his hands. Immediately I saw that I was shocked, I was simply shocked. I was not scared but I was shocked. I just started laughing and he got me and that was one of the first fights we had after I had King," she said.

3. Selling the car she got from him

A few months ago, Churchill Olakunle had filled a lawsuit against Tonto Dikeh over her alleged sale of his car. In her new interview with Daddy Freeze, she revealed how the name in the papers of the car where neither that of her ex-husband or hers'. She went to talk about how she discovered the car wasn't bought in her son's name after the police had stopped her friend who was driving the car.

Tonto Dikeh said she didn't see any reason why she would have stayed married to Churchill and leave his house without anything. Hence her decision to take the car when she was leaving the house.

4. Churchill Olakunle was never her Mr. X

Tonto Dikeh went on to clear the air about her relationship with the mysterious 'Mr. X' back in the days. According to her, Churchill Olakunle was never her Mr X, rather he was someone who wanted to keep their relationship private since all her previous relationships which had gotten publicity, didn't see the light of the day.

"He was not originally Mr. X but as a girl, I had already flaunted this relationship, he had gotten me so much exotic gifts, he had done so much for me that other girls wanted their own Mr. X and for the relationship to have ended, I was so ashamed, I was so broken and couldn’t come out to say the relationship had broken, so when I met my son’s father on February 13. We started talking three days after and because I was an emotional wreck, I needed a new relationship, I needed some sort of consolation and he was there, so we got dating and that was how I declared him Mr. X. Initially, he was never Mr. X” she said.

5. Churchill Olakunle allegedly being gay

Tonto Dikeh in one of her numerous attacks, had accused her ex-husband of being gay. Even though she has never really talked about this particular allegation extensively, the movie star for the first time gave a comprehensive account of her she found out he was allegedly gay

"I didn't know about it until the person they said he slept with asked me to help him go and clear it out. The person was my friend so I went and after I did that, it occurred to me to ask. I don't want to mention the person's name," she said.

Tonto granted an interview with Daddy Freeze on his YouTube channel where she spilled a lot about her failed marriage to Churchill Olakunle. She also released a two-part series on her newly launched YouTube channel where she talked exclusively on the same topic.