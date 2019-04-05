The business mogul via his legal team submitted a petition to the office of the IG of police where he claims that he acquired a Toyota Prado SUV worth N22M for his organisation, Big Church Group a few years ago.

He went on to reveal that after Tonto Dikeh welcomed their son, Andre(King), the car was then converted to home use. However, after their divorce, Tonto Dikeh allegedly forged the paper documents of the car and sold it.

According to Churchill Olakunle's lawyers, their client isn't really interested in the car but wants to make the police aware so as not be dragged into any issue over whatever the vehicle may be used for since he wasn't aware of the transaction or even the person that acquired the vehicle.

This latest development is coming on the heels of Tonto Dikeh's recent bashing of Churchill Olakunle. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the actress had dragged her former husband and his mother on her Instagram page.

It's dragging season as Tonto Dikeh calls out ex-husband and his mum on Instagram

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 3, 2019, where she shared a post in which she called him out to provide receipts that he actually paid for their wedding. It didn't end there, she also demanded that he provides receipts for the bills he paid for King, their son.

"I pushed A woman I slept on the floor for her to lay on my person bed down?? A woman I buy things and give money to?? A woman that wears my own clothes because I took her like a mother?? I PUSHED HER DOWN? RACHEL YOU WATCHED YOUR SON HIT ME OVER AND OVER AGAIN, YOU USES YOUR HANDS TO WASH THE BLOOD OF MY PJ TROUSERS AFTER I MISCARRIED DUE TO THE BEATINGS!! THEIR BLOOD WILL FIGHT YOU, THEIR BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS WILL FIGHT FOR ME!!

"RACHEAL IF I PUSHED YOU DOWN MAY GOD PUSH EVERYTHING ABOUT ME DOWN! BUT RACHEAL IF YOU SIT AND WATCH THIS LIE GO ON GOD WILL PUSH DOWN EVERYTHING YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN IS AND WILL EVER BE!! #YOUR DEATH AND PAIN WILL BE LONG AND HARD #GOD WILL USE YOUR PAIN TO VINDICATE ME #I REPEAT GOD WILL USE YOUR PAIN TO VINDICATE ME," she captioned the post.

We bet this won't be the last of the frosty relationship between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle.