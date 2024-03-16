ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons you need a friendship like Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo's

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Good friends are there for you through thick and thin, help you get through hard times and celebrate your victories like it's theirs.

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo are the best friend duo we all need [Instagram/Enioluwa]
Either they are partying together or hitting the red carpet, the pair is always showing off their friendship.

If somehow you're still in doubt that you need a friendship like this, see below five reasons you need a friendship like theirs:

Having a solid friendship means that in everything you do, you'll always have that buddy in your corner cheering you on. Good friends make life more enjoyable, and your friend would gas you up and energise you.

Enioluwa and Priscilla are known for hyping each other up at every event they go to together.

Enioluwa and Priscilla are known for shutting down events in matching show-stopping outfits. Case in point, last month the pair looked stunning in green at the designer VeeKee James wedding.

Priscilla opted for a dress with an extreme thigh high slit with a train. Eni went with a traditional Ibibio look with a twist. His came with stunning beads which he complimented with gold jewellery.

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo always turn up in sizzling matching outfits. You and your best friend can do this too [Instagram/Prisillaojo]
Travelling is fun, but travelling with your best friend turns every adventure into a shared joke. Imagine exploring a new city, getting lost together and laughing it off. There's simply no better way to create unforgettable memories than with your partner-in-crime by your side.

Enioluwa and his bestie Priscilla toured the world together in 2023, going from country to country creating memories and sharing them on social media.

The bestie's in Cape Town [Instagram/Enioluwa]
One thing about human beings is that they would always talk, but whispers and rumours don't stand a chance against best friends. Take Enioluwa and Priscilla for example, those two are a united front and they shut down gossips together.

These two besties are so close that they're often mistaken for lovers
Social media has always taken their friendship to be romantic because of their closeness, however they both debunked the speculations. They are just friends!

Having a friendship like Priscilla and Enioluwa's means that you'd always get the best gifts. Why? A best friend knows your heart's desires before you even do at times and not just that, they don't play when it comes to your birthdays and they carry it on their heads.

The best friends on Enioluwa's birthday [Instagram/its.priscy]
For Enioluwa's birthday in June 2023, Priscilla arranged a party for him with a huge cake. On her 23rd birthday on March 14, 2024, Enioluwa surprised her with an all-expense paid trip to Zanzibar, money, a cake and jewellery.

All we're saying is, get yourself a friend like Enioluwa or Priscilla today!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

