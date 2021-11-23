RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Face Idibia and baby mama Pero call out troll who sent disturbing message to their son

Odion Okonofua

Pero vows to deal with the troll.

Nigerian music star 2Face Idibia and one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi
Nigerian music star 2Face Idibia and one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi [Instagram/Official2baba] [Instagram/Perosaiyemi]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has called out a troll who left a disturbing message on his son's Instagram page.

The troll had gone to Justin Idibia's page to tell the young boy to ask his mother to stop being a "homewrecker".

Justin's mum, Pero then took her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, where she shared a screenshot of the message.

"This person went to post the message on my son's page. I don't look for trouble but when you mess with my kids, you mess with the whole trailer park. You will never find peace and I will find you believe," she captioned the message.

In a similar vein, the music expressed shock at the message sent to his son's page.

"Why why why? What type of an adult with a send a nasty message to a child," he questioned the troll's motive.

This message may be connected to the recent drama that unfolded at the Idibia's family.

In September, Annie Idibia called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

