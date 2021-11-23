2Face Idibia and baby mama Pero call out troll who sent disturbing message to their son

The troll had gone to Justin Idibia's page to tell the young boy to ask his mother to stop being a "homewrecker".

Justin's mum, Pero then took her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, where she shared a screenshot of the message.

"This person went to post the message on my son's page. I don't look for trouble but when you mess with my kids, you mess with the whole trailer park. You will never find peace and I will find you believe," she captioned the message.

In a similar vein, the music expressed shock at the message sent to his son's page.

"Why why why? What type of an adult with a send a nasty message to a child," he questioned the troll's motive.

This message may be connected to the recent drama that unfolded at the Idibia's family.

In September, Annie Idibia called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.