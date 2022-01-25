Although details of the paid subscription feature was yet to be made public, it would see content creators monetize their content, such that their followers would only be able to access their output by payments.
5 Nigerian TikTok influencers you may start paying to watch
In what appeared to be the first of its kind, Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok may have its Nigerian influencers charge subscription fees from their followers.
While the feature might not be available broadly anytime soon, TikTok has confirmed that already, it has begun testing support for paid subscriptions.
Sharing his opinion on the development, John Phillips, the General Manager at Zuora, an enterprise software company that creates and provides software for businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services, stated this is a good development for TikTok and its influencers.
His words: “Subscriptions are a robust and stable business model which will enable content creators to start more intimate, long-term relationships with their audiences. If you want to work in the commercial arts today, your imagination should be wild and free, but your finances should be nice and boring. By exploring a paid subscription model TikTok is taking a step in the right direction towards making this a reality.”
See below the Nigerian TikTok influencers that one may start paying to view when the feature is finally rolled out.
- With 1.7m followers on her page, Beauty Goddess is one of the most notable TikTok influencers in Nigeria. She’s famously known for leveraging her beauty for the promotion of artistes and brands. Amongst other things, her creative approach to entertaining her followers earned her the influencer of the year by Pulse last year.
- Popular on TikTok for giving medical advice, Drpenking boasts of 87.1k followers that he doesn’t hide anything from as it relates to their wellness, and sexual needs.
- Brodashaggi, who’s not only popular on TikTok, is another social media influencer that has successfully carved a niche for himself. With 1.4m followers, he creates content that gives comic relief, and he’s widely loved for that.
- Iyabo Ojo is a Nollywood actress that is famous on TikTok. She has no less than 1.4m followers on the video-sharing app, and she creates that can be monetized.
- Softmadeit is a popular TikTok influencer with 2m followers. He’s a dancer and known for jumping on trends in the most-unique way.
