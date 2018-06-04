What causes dryness down there

news

Vagina dryness usually occurs during menopause. A woman is considered to be in menopause when they have not had a menstrual cycle for 12 months. This means she is coming to the end of her reproductive years and symptoms usually start a few months or even years before periods stop.

However, your oestrogen levels are what keeps your vagina muscles healthy and also helps produce the discharge that not only cleans your lady garden but also provides lubrication during sex.

This can also lead to the thinning of the vaginal walls, known as vaginal atrophy, which can make having sex quite painful.

But if you aren't of menopause age and you are experiencing dryness there are a few other things that can cause the issue which are contraception, breastfeeding and childbirth, not being fully aroused before sex and some types of cancer treatment like radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

There are a few ways you can make things a bit more comfortable for your lady bits.

1. Change your pants

Some certain materials can be irritating for your bits.

Pants made from synthetic materials can be clingy and make the discomfort down there worse. So try switching to cotton underwear because it is more breathable.

2. Engage in more sex

The more active your sex life the healthier your vagina. That's because doing the dirty encourages blood flow down there and all that extra oxygen means healthier nerves and muscles. So when the vaginal walls are healthy more moisture can be produced.

3. Lubricate

You can buy specially designed lubricants from your local pharmacy. These can help keep you feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the day.

4. Eat up

There are some foods that contain chemicals that act similarly to oestrogen. Phytoestrogens can be found in foods like soy, nuts, seeds, , and tofu. Some research suggests they can combat dryness and even hot flashes associated with menopause.