Ina nan da raina ban mutu ba - cewar moda

Ban mutu ba inji MODA! People have been saying lets appologize duk da dai ba mu muka fara yadawa ba. We were tagged and ana ta turo da DM. Daga baya muka saka Toh mum yadda mun dau lefi. Dan ALLAH muna neman gafarar Malam Musa Moda for sharing news of his death, alhalin be mutu ba. ALLAH ya kara mishi lafiya ya kuma ji kan wanda ya rasu a kusa da gadon sa. - As I said in a deleted post. We are raising funds for Mr Moda I am starting the donation with N50,000 You can donate to - NORTHERN HIBISCUS AND CO LTD,account number is 0096153821 Diamond Bank PLC. - Please indicate "donation" I will personally go to kaduna my self and take the fund in an Tara. ALLAH ya sa mu dace. Amin.

