QUIZ: Which church department is perfect for your personality type?
What first impression do you think people have of you often?
Friendly
Proud
Serious
Angry bird
Never thought of it
Which service do you like attending?
First
Second
Third
Others
I don't go to church
Which undesirable trait do you have?
I sleep too much
Love eating junk excessively
Bossy
Stubborn
I can be very untidy sometimes
Pick a pastor
How long should a church service last for you?
1hr 30mins
2hours
2hrs 30mins
3hours max
Above 3hours
Our algorithm has deciphered from your answers that you like being the center of attention. Go register in the chour if you haven't already.
Our algorithm told us that you like ordering people around. Many times, quite bossily. So of course, which church departmenr would fit you if not the ushering group?
Simply because you are not a man/woman of love. You are war, you are fight, you are Indabosky Bohose! Oya go and join the prayer warriors fast fast!
Our algorithm thinks you are a good fit for this department based on one or two things we are not in the mood to explain right now. Just take our advice and join. That's where you belong.
