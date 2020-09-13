  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Which church department is perfect for your personality type?

Ayoola Adetayo
Sanitation department, maybe?

What first impression do you think people have of you often?

Friendly
Proud
Serious
Angry bird
Never thought of it

Which service do you like attending?

First
Second
Third
Others
I don't go to church

Choose a church paraphernalia

Bible
Crucifix
Anointing oil
Hymn book
Microphone

Which undesirable trait do you have?

I sleep too much
Love eating junk excessively
Bossy
Stubborn
I can be very untidy sometimes

Pick a pastor

Dr. D.K Olukoya
Pastor E.A Adeboye
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Rev. Sam Adeyemi
Bishop David Oyedepo

How long should a church service last for you?

1hr 30mins
2hours
2hrs 30mins
3hours max
Above 3hours
Your score: Choir department!
Our algorithm has deciphered from your answers that you like being the center of attention. Go register in the chour if you haven't already.
Your score: Ushering department!
Our algorithm told us that you like ordering people around. Many times, quite bossily. So of course, which church departmenr would fit you if not the ushering group?
Your score: Prayer warriors' department!
Simply because you are not a man/woman of love. You are war, you are fight, you are Indabosky Bohose! Oya go and join the prayer warriors fast fast!
Your score: Sanitation group
Our algorithm thinks you are a good fit for this department based on one or two things we are not in the mood to explain right now. Just take our advice and join. That's where you belong.
