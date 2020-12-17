QUIZ: Which superpower will you get on December 21st?
Apparently, all black people will somehow get superpowers on Dec. 21 2020. Which will be yours?
1. Which are you guilty of?
Sleeping too much
Sleeping too little
Eating too much
Eating too little
2. As a superhero, would you rather assist
The Nigerian Police
The Nigerian Navy
The Nigerian Border Patrol Teams
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency
What do you think people love most about you?
Your charm
Attitude
Your hard work
Your loyalty
Your creativity
What are you likely to get famous for?
Your talent
Your job
Your looks
Your philantropy
What are you likely to get arrested for?
Smoking weed
Roaming the streets very late at night
Violating traffic laws
Fighting
After December 21st, you should be able to appear and disappear at will. That time, you can show up at the house of the person you're owing and say: "Now you see me, now you don't!"
House-lifting, car-flinging, aeroplane-stopping strength. That's what you are getting on the 21st of December. Can you handle it.
Canada here we come!
You'll get to know everyone's plans, intent before they even act on them or manifest. How cool is that?!
