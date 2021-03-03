  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Score 5 in this quiz to prove that you have a great sense of humour

Ayoola Adetayo
Let's go.

1. What is the name of this pixellated Nigerian comedian?

Okey Biafra
Okey Bakassi
Okey Owerri
Okey Bakassi

2. Which comedian is this?

Helen Paul
Lepacious Bose
Maraji
Maraji

3. Who is this comedian?

Basketmouth
Bovi
I Go Dye
Bovi

This guy. Who is he?

I Go Save
Emma Oh My God
Kenny Blaq
Kenny Blaq

5. Who is this comedian?

AY
Ali Baba
Pencil
AY

6. Who is this?

Taooma
Maraji
Taraji
Taooma

7. Who's this comedian?

Basketmouth
Ali Baba
Okey Bakassi
Basketmouth
Your score: Humourless
What happened to your sense of humour? Did you allow Buhari's Nigeria suck it out of you/
Your score: You're not so bad
You can be such a humourless person sometimes. But for the most part, your sense of humour is on point.
Your score: Sense of humour is on a 100!
Your score:
Source: Pulse Nigeria
