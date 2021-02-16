Quiz: How hopelessly romantic are you?
One for the hopeless romantics.
1. Choose a word of endearment
Honey
Sweetheart
Pumpkin
'Do I really have to do this?'
2. Which is your favourite?
Handholding
Spooning
Cuddling
I prefer not to speak
3. Would your friends consider you a romantic person?
Hell yeah!
Not at all
Maybe
I actually don't know for them
4. Do you and your [ex] partner have a special song?
Yes!
Nah
People do that?!
I've never been in a relationship
5. How long after a break up do you feel ready for another relationship?
I'm ready the next day.
Months
A year or more
It depends
6. What is the perfect location for your ideal wedding?
The beach
A garden
In a Church, of course
Anywhere outside Nigeria
7. Do you take charge or let the other person take the lead in a relationship?
I'm dominant
I'm passive
Anywhere belle face, abeg
I prefer to not speak
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng