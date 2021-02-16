  1. quizzes

Quiz: How hopelessly romantic are you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
One for the hopeless romantics.

1. Choose a word of endearment

Honey
Sweetheart
Pumpkin
'Do I really have to do this?'

2. Which is your favourite?

Handholding
Spooning
Cuddling
I prefer not to speak

3. Would your friends consider you a romantic person?

Hell yeah!
Not at all
Maybe
I actually don't know for them

4. Do you and your [ex] partner have a special song?

Yes!
Nah
People do that?!
I've never been in a relationship

5. How long after a break up do you feel ready for another relationship?

I'm ready the next day.
Months
A year or more
It depends

6. What is the perfect location for your ideal wedding?

The beach
A garden
In a Church, of course
Anywhere outside Nigeria

7. Do you take charge or let the other person take the lead in a relationship?

I'm dominant
I'm passive
Anywhere belle face, abeg
I prefer to not speak
Your score: 100%
Genuine romance flows from your veins. Every time you like someone, you are plotting one romantic date, getaway or staycation. A hopeless romantic, definitely.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 50%
You're romantic oh, but always with an agenda. Always.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 0%
Romance? What's that?! You're definitely not here for that shit.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 75%
Cheesy romantic gestures? Check! Public displays of affection? Check! Hopeless romantic? Triple check!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng