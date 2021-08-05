RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Are you promiscuous, faithful, or somewhere in between?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Don't fight the truth that this quiz will reveal about you.

Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren star as James 'Ghost' St. Patrick and Angela 'Angie' Valdez on the Starz TV show "Power".
Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren star as James 'Ghost' St. Patrick and Angela 'Angie' Valdez on the Starz TV show "Power".
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

Rate your sex skills over 10

0
Between 1-3
Between 4-7
Between 8-10

How many times do you eat per day?

Once
Twice
Thrice
My stomach has a mind of its own

How many times do you eat one pack of spaghetti?

In one serving
Twice
Thrice
More than three times

Select a random mood

Fed up
Pleased
Shook
Disgusted

Pick one

Flavour
2Baba
Wizkid
Davido
Olamide
Timaya

How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?

1
2
3
More than 3

Your favourite social media app?

Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Snapchat
Triller
TikTok
Your score: Promiscuous
If you die now, omo, na man/woman kill you o. No cap. Don't even ask how we know. We just do.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Faithful
You are so faithful, almost to a fault. People have cheated on you but that hasn't affected your one-partner-per-time stance. Honestly, you're royalty amongst your gender. We respect you baje baje.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Selectively faithful
It's not that you are promiscuous like that o, it's just that some of these men/women are too fine to be ignored. Your spirit is willing to not cheat, but your flesh likes bad bad things too much. It's not your fault jere. We understand.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Are you promiscuous, faithful, or somewhere in between?

QUIZ: Let's rate your pettiness on a scale of 0-100

QUIZ: Let's test how shy you really are

QUIZ: Let's quickly rate how angry you are with Nigeria

QUIZ: Find out the perfect country you should relocate to

Take this quiz to find out how funny you are

QUIZ: Let's guess how much sex appeal you have

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this rom-com quiz

QUIZ: Find out which ice cream flavour represents your personality

Rate your sex skills over 10

0
Between 1-3
Between 4-7
Between 8-10

How many times do you eat per day?

Once
Twice
Thrice
My stomach has a mind of its own

How many times do you eat one pack of spaghetti?

In one serving
Twice
Thrice
More than three times

Select a random mood

Fed up
Pleased
Shook
Disgusted

Pick one

Flavour
2Baba
Wizkid
Davido
Olamide
Timaya

How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?

1
2
3
More than 3

Your favourite social media app?

Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Snapchat
Triller
TikTok
Your score: Promiscuous
If you die now, omo, na man/woman kill you o. No cap. Don't even ask how we know. We just do.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Faithful
You are so faithful, almost to a fault. People have cheated on you but that hasn't affected your one-partner-per-time stance. Honestly, you're royalty amongst your gender. We respect you baje baje.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Selectively faithful
It's not that you are promiscuous like that o, it's just that some of these men/women are too fine to be ignored. Your spirit is willing to not cheat, but your flesh likes bad bad things too much. It's not your fault jere. We understand.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet