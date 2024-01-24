UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

Guterres, in his speech delivered to the UN Security Council, said refusal, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people, would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace.

The Security Council has been debating on the crisis in the Middle East for three days at UN headquarters in New York against the backdrop of Israel’s unrelenting military operation, mounting death toll and escalating global calls for an immediate ceasefire.

He said the refusal to honour the statehood of Palestinian people would exacerbate polarisation and embolden extremists everywhere.

“The right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be recognised by all.

“And any refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected.

“What is the alternative? How would a one-state solution look with such a large number of Palestinians inside without any real sense of freedom, rights and dignity? This would be inconceivable.

“The two-state solution is the only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians,’’ he said.

According to him, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is appalling.

With winter bearing down, he said 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza face inhumane, squalid conditions, struggling to simply make it through another day without proper shelter, heating, sanitary facilities, food, and drinking water.

“Everyone in Gaza is hungry – with a quarter of Gaza’s population – more than half a million people – grappling with catastrophic levels of food insecurity.’’

Meanwhile, the UN said nearly one and a half million people were now crammed inside Rafah Governorate.

“Disease is spreading as the health system collapses. Only 16 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are even partly functional.

“That means the people of Gaza not only risk being killed or injured by relentless bombardments; they also run a growing chance of contracting infectious diseases like hepatitis A, dysentery, and cholera.

“Without functioning hospitals, and with minimal opportunities for patients to exit Gaza, thousands suffering from chronic diseases like cancer and kidney failure are at risk of dying.

“A functioning medical evacuation system is urgently needed,’’ he said.

Guterres, however, renewed his appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

He said this would ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed, facilitate the release of hostages, and help lower tensions around the Middle East.

“War and misery in Gaza are fueling turmoil far beyond.

“We are seeing dangerous developments across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where tensions are off the charts – with a dramatic increase in casualties.

“Dozens of Palestinians are being arrested daily. Over 6,000 Palestinians were detained since October 7, with many subsequently released.’’

In addition, Guterres said settler violence was also another major concern, noting that the demolition and seizure of Palestinian-owned houses and other structures continues.

“The Palestinian economy is in crisis.

“Israel’s withholding of a significant portion of Palestinian tax revenues, the continued prohibition on nearly all Palestinian workers entering Israel since October 7, and severe movement and access restrictions across the West Bank are all contributing to soaring unemployment and poverty.

“I hope that ongoing negotiations will allow for the full payment of employees of the Palestinian Authority, ‘’ he said.

Council members also roundly called for the two-state solution to be realised and for an end to the war, with many calling for an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering of Palestinians and allow the aid they urgently need to be delivered unhindered

“We are running out of time. There are two choices: a spreading fire or a ceasefire,” the Foreign Affairs Minister for the Observer State of Palestine, Riyad Al Maliki, said.

Israel’s Ambassador, Gilad Erdan said if the Council continued to provide aid to Gaza without considering the Iranian threat, the world would face “a very dark future."

However, should Hamas turn in those responsible for the October 7 attack on Israel and return the hostages, the war would end right away, he said, adding that “we will defend our future.”

The conflict’s spillover was planned, he continued, holding up a photo of seized arms while emphasizing that without Iran, the Houthis would not have weapons to target vessels in the Red Sea.