Soldier confirmed dead after collapsing during Ghana’s Independence Day parade

Andreas Kamasah

A tragic incident unfolded during Ghana's 67th Independence anniversary celebrations in Koforidua, Eastern Region, as a military officer from the Ghana Air Force collapsed and was subsequently confirmed dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday amidst the vibrant festivities.

File photo: Ghanaian soldiers
File photo: Ghanaian soldiers

Reports indicate that during the parade, the officer, along with 66 others, collapsed, prompting immediate medical attention from stationed doctors at the venue. Eight individuals, including the fallen soldier, were swiftly transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment. Regrettably, despite efforts to stabilize his condition, sources from both the Eastern Regional Hospital and the Regional Ambulance Service confirmed the officer's unfortunate demise, citinewsroom.com reports.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, the Local Organizing Committee conveyed its condolences and assured that steps are being taken to inform the military high command about the tragic loss.

In a related development, a total of 72 individuals collapsed during the Independence Parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park on the same day. Among the affected were students, service personnel, and soldiers who endured severe dehydration due to the harsh weather conditions prevailing during the event. Standing under the scorching sun for prolonged periods likely contributed to their collapse.

Yakubu Amin Abukari, the northern regional head of the Ghana Red Cross Society and part of the paramedic team providing assistance during the parade, confirmed that all 72 individuals who collapsed were successfully revived.

Andreas Kamasah

