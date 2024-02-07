Prince William to resume royal duties amidst father’s health struggles

The 41-year-old prince had temporarily stepped back from public engagements to care for his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery.

Simultaneously, William’s father, King Charles III, disclosed his battle with cancer.

Despite the weight of these family health struggles, Prince William will resume his responsibilities by participating in events at Windsor Castle, where he is scheduled to present honors to deserving citizens.

Additionally, he will attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Buckingham Palace has not divulged specific details regarding King Charles's cancer, although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assured the nation that it was detected in its early stages.

The timing of the monarch's diagnosis, just over a year after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, has further intensified public concern.

The arrival of Prince Harry, William’s estranged brother, from the United States has sparked speculation about potential family reconciliation. However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams cautioned that the divide within the family, particularly between Harry and William, remains "very deep."





