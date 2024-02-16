ADVERTISEMENT
ISIS militants' leader was ‘obsessed’ with women, says first wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

In August 2014, the Islamic State attacked the Sinjar region of Iraq and captured thousands of Yezidi women, later turning them into sex slaves for the jihadists.

Slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
Slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

The Islamic State leader and leaders in his organisation have become obsessed with women, and have turned the “Caliphate State” into a state for women,’’ Asma Mohammed said.

Mohammed said this during an exclusive interview with the Al-Hadath television channel.

She added that Al-Baghdadi and his organisation’s obsession with women “went beyond the limits of humanity.”

Mohammed, who was married to al-Baghdadi in 1999, said that her husband had more than 10 Yazidi women as slaves, adding that he once married a 13-year-old girl from Iraq.

Currently jailed in Iraq, Mohammed was clad in a black veil and was rarely looking straight at the camera throughout the whole interview.

She said that some of Al-Baghdadi’s wives were as young as his daughters.

She stressed that foreign women played an important role in recruiting fighters.

According to al-Baghdadi’s wife, U.S. aid worker Kayla Mueller was also said to have been one of al-Baghdadi’s slaves.

Mueller was kidnapped by Islamic State in 2013 in the Syrian city of Aleppo and died in captivity.

Baghdadi’s wife added that al-Baghdadi only cared about his safety and ignored the rest of his family’s well-being as they kept moving from one place to another.

She said she had six children with al-Baghdadi, but three had died, though she did not provide details as to where and how.

Al-Baghdadi’s wife had claimed that when they married, he was normal with no extremist views, but that changed after he was detained by U.S. forces in 2004 for no reason.

In the summer of 2014, Al-Baghdadi, as the leader of Islamic State, declared a “caliphate” in large areas of Iraq and the neighbouring civil war-torn country of Syria.

The terrorist organisation controlled the areas for years.

The extremist militant group, though it had captured large swathes of land in western and northern Iraq plus parts of Syria, was defeated in late 2017.

However, Islamic State cells are still active in both countries.

U.S. Special Forces killed Al-Baghdadi in Syria in autumn 2019.

