ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

Denis Mwangi

Social media has been abuzz with news about the death of Evans Kosgei and Jackline Kimaiyo.

A collage of Evans Kosgei and Jackline Kimaiyo.
A collage of Evans Kosgei and Jackline Kimaiyo.

The seemingly ordinary couple’s lives took a dark and tragic path, culminating in a devastating double tragedy.

Recommended articles

What began as a distressing rant on social media by Kosgei quickly escalated into a horrifying reality, leaving behind a shattered family and a community in mourning.

Jackline Kimaiyo.
Jackline Kimaiyo. Jackline Kimaiyo. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Evans Kosgei, a 33-year-old security guard, and Jackline Kimaiyo, a secondary school teacher, were once bound by love and commitment.

However, cracks began to form in their relationship and Kosgei took to social media to air his grievances, accusing his wife of infidelity and betrayal.

In a series of cryptic messages, Kosgei painted a picture of marital discord, alleging that Kimaiyo was involved with multiple men behind his back.

The rift between them widened as Kosgei's accusations grew more fervent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation took a sinister turn when Kimaiyo, the focal point of Kosgei's accusations, went missing on March 7 when she failed to turn to work at Itundu Secondary School in Nyeri County.

Concerned colleagues, unaware of the impending tragedy, searched for her, only to discover her lifeless body in her house.

Police officers started a race against time to arrest the husband who had fled after allegedly committing the act and confessed on social media.

Kenya police car in a past arrest
Kenya police car in a past arrest Pulse Live Kenya

Wesley Kitienei, the Criminal Investigations Officer (SCIO) for Mathira East Sub County, revealed to The Standard that Kosgei's mobile phone was traced to Mt Kenya Forest, close to the school's vicinity situated at the base of the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 3:00 p.m. the same day, there was a change in his location, marked by the activation of his phone, which was then subsequently powered off.

Later on, he was tracked to Thika on Sunday evening, just a day before the discovery of his body hanging from a tree.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Sanwo-Olu plans to utilise entertainment, gaming for social, economic growth

Sanwo-Olu plans to utilise entertainment, gaming for social, economic growth

Gov Oyebanji vows to honour late APC Chairman Paul Omotosho's legacy

Gov Oyebanji vows to honour late APC Chairman Paul Omotosho's legacy

I use pap instead of baby milk - Nursing mothers lament high cost of baby food

I use pap instead of baby milk - Nursing mothers lament high cost of baby food

Idris approves ₦241m for payment of 91 retired civil servants' gratuities

Idris approves ₦241m for payment of 91 retired civil servants' gratuities

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rupert Murdoch [CNN]

92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch engaged for 6th time

John Dramani Mahama

"God will be angry if we build a Cathedral with $450m when children don’t have desks" – Mahama

A file photo of nurses [Channels TV]

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise [CNBC TV18]

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise