Sources said the terrorists stormed several localities of the region, looted foodstuffs, and abducted 18 men and women.

According to local authorities, the Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages.

The Army also said that on Thursday, Boko Haram killed 4 civilians in the Far North region.

About 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed since Boko Haram since 2014, according to security reports. (Xinhua/NAN)