Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

AU calls for eSwatini to end ban on political parties

Swaziland AU calls for eSwatini to end ban on political parties

African Union election observers urged eSwatini Saturday to lift a ban on political parties and allow candidates to campaign freely in the tiny country, which went to the polls this week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elected lawmakers in eSwatini have little power as King Mswati III, pictured August 2017, has complete control over parliament and government as well as the judiciary, civil service and security forces play

Elected lawmakers in eSwatini have little power as King Mswati III, pictured August 2017, has complete control over parliament and government as well as the judiciary, civil service and security forces

(AFP/File)

African Union election observers urged eSwatini Saturday to lift a ban on political parties and allow candidates to campaign freely in the tiny country, which went to the polls this week.

The AU statement came a day after parliamentary elections in landlocked eSwatini, which is ruled by an absolute monarch and was known as Swaziland until earlier this year.

Candidates cannot be affiliated to any political group under the constitution which emphasises "individual merit" as the basis for selecting members of parliament and public officials.

Elected lawmakers have little power as King Mswati III has complete control over parliament and government as well as the judiciary, civil service and security forces.

"The mission encourages the eSwatini authorities to consider reviewing the 1973 decree on the ban on political parties and allow them to freely participate in the election," said AU mission head James Michel, former Seychelles president.

The AU also noted that campaigning was banned for the first round of voting, which "does not allow for thorough scrutiny of potential candidates."

Campaigning was allowed for one month before Friday's second-round vote -- and all campaign material had to be approved by the election commission.

Only a few candidate posters were seen, and there were no campaign rallies.

Critics dismiss eSwatini's election as a sham. Almost all candidates are loyal to the king, who appoints the prime minister, can veto any laws, and is himself above the constitution.

Mswati is one of the world's last absolute rulers and has shown little sign of pushing through reforms, despite bubbling unrest that erupted in street protests in the days running up to the election.

He has 14 wives, more than 25 children, and a reputation for lavish spending on private planes and royal palaces while 63 percent of his subjects live below the poverty line.

Without warning or consultation, Mswati changed the country's name to eSwatini ("land of the Swazis") in April.

Election authorities have released no election results or turnout figures by Saturday evening, and urged voters to be patient.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
3 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet

Related Articles

Parliamentary Election Seeking votes in eSwatini, where the king's rule is absolute
eSwatini New name, same flaws in country's election, say critics
Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's how much its costs to buy 1GB across the continent
Football Senegal and Madagascar draw in tragic Africa Cup of Nations game
Football Goal-shy Sundowns make shock CAF Champions League exit
Football Win or bust for goal-shy Sundowns in CAF Champions League
Finance Africa’s longest suspension bridge is complete making it possible to have breakfast in Durban, lunch in Mbabane and dinner in Maputo
African Royalty A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa
Sylvester Igbonu Super Eagles forward signs 2-year contract extension at FC Ufa

World

Across China there was a mixed reaction to what some call a compromise by the Holy See and a betrayal of Vatican loyalists
In Beijing Chinese Catholics 'pray for the best' but wary after Vatican deal
An attack early on September 22, 2018, killed at least 29 and wounded scores of people
In Iran Timeline of recent attacks by militant groups
Indigenous women burn incense over urns with the remains of victims from Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war after they arrived in San Juan Comalapa, Chimaltenango department, west of Guatemala City
In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murdered
Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in Spera Kunar Algad area of North Waziristan near the Afghan border (pictured October 2017)
In Pakistan 7 soldiers killed in militant clashes
X
Advertisement