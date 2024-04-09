Sanwo-Olu lauds Coach Dreh, man who swam almost 3 hours across Third Mainland Bridge

Coach Dreh completed the 11.8km swim on March 30, 2024, in just 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Sanwo-Olu, in his social media tribute, lauded Coach Dreh not only for his feat but also for his commitment to raising awareness and advocating against suicide and depression.

He said, "Great achievements often stem from noble causes, and today, we celebrated a remarkable feat by one of Lagos's very own, Dare Samuel Akinrodoye, known as COACH DREH.

"On March 30, 2024, he swam 11.8km across the Third Mainland Bridge in an impressive time of 2 hours and 33 minutes, not just as a challenge to himself but with a mission to raise awareness and campaign against suicide and depression.

"It was an honour to welcome Coach Dreh and recognize his incredible journey, highlighting the importance of his cause. Lagos salutes your courage and commitment, Coach Dreh. Your dedication to making a difference in and out of the water is truly inspiring. Your story embodies the strength and resilience that define the Lagos spirit."

Coach Dreh is the head of Ocean 28 Swimming Academy, and his impressive aquatic feat involved swimming continuously for 2 hours and 33 minutes.